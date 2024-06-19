Argentina won’t send military aid to Ukraine — presidential spokesman

BUENOS AIRES, June 19. /TASS/. The Argentinian government does not intend to interfere in the Ukrainian conflict and send military aid to Kiev, Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni said.

"We will not provide military assistance. We will provide humanitarian assistance, help with logistics and demining, but we will not intervene in any way in the military conflict," he said at a press conference.

According to Adorni, Argentina's actions cannot be considered hostile to Russia. "In my understanding, hostile actions are sending weapons, participating in a military conflict," he said.

Earlier, the Infobae news outlet reported that Argentinian Foreign Minister Diana Mondino discussed with her French counterpart Stephane Sejourne and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan the possibility of transferring five French Super Etendard fighter jets to Ukraine. Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov said that the Argentinian side did not deny the fact of the talks on jets, but assured that it would not ultimately hand over the planes. The Russian diplomat also expressed disappointment over the participation of Argentinian Defense Minister Luis Petri in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.