Germany to refrain from reckless ventures around conflict in Ukraine — Scholz

BERLIN, June 18. /TASS/. Germany will stick to a discreet policy toward the situation in Ukraine and will refrain from reckless ventures, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"I can reassure once again: you can be sure that common sense will continue to be the pivot of the policy my government is pursuing. As it was in the past, it will continue to be in the future," he told a news conference. "All who are rightfully worried over such serious conflicts can be sure that no reckless ventures should be anticipated from the German policy."

According to Scholz, the key tasks for Berlin are to ensure Europe’s security and to see to it that "Ukraine is able to defend its independence."

He also called for not losing sight of "the prospects of making Europe’s security and consolidation possible again." In this context, he described the Burgenstock conference on Ukraine as "just the first small step."

The conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15 and 16 at Ukraine’s initiative. Its final communique was not supported by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia was not invited. Delegates from many other countries did not take part. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the conference was a total failure.