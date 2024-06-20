KCNA releases text of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia

PYONGYANG, June 20. /TASS/. The Korean Central News agency has released the text of the North Korean-Russian treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership that was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to that country.
The key provisions of the open-ended treaty are:
- Immediate mutual assistance in case of aggression against any of the countries;
- In case of a threat of aggression, the countries agree on measures to coordinate their positions, cooperate to remove the;
- Moscow and Pyongyang commit themselves not to enter into any agreements with third countries that may threaten their sovereignty and security;
- Russia and North Korea will make efforts to boost bilateral trade and create favorable conditions for economic cooperation;
- Moscow and Pyongyang agree to develop cooperation in the area of space exploration, peaceful use of nuclear energy, AI, and IT;
- The countries will invigorate cooperation in the area of the mass media to counter disinformation and information provocations;
- Russia and North Korea will create a system of measures to strengthen defense potential to prevent war and ensure peace;.