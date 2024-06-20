{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
KCNA releases text of comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia

TASS collected the key provisions of the open-ended treaty
© Vladimir Smirnov/POOL/TASS

PYONGYANG, June 20. /TASS/. The Korean Central News agency has released the text of the North Korean-Russian treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership that was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to that country.

The key provisions of the open-ended treaty are:

  • Immediate mutual assistance in case of aggression against any of the countries;
  • In case of a threat of aggression, the countries agree on measures to coordinate their positions, cooperate to remove the;
  • Moscow and Pyongyang commit themselves not to enter into any agreements with third countries that may threaten their sovereignty and security;
  • Russia and North Korea will make efforts to boost bilateral trade and create favorable conditions for economic cooperation;
  • Moscow and Pyongyang agree to develop cooperation in the area of space exploration, peaceful use of nuclear energy, AI, and IT;
  • The countries will invigorate cooperation in the area of the mass media to counter disinformation and information provocations;
  • Russia and North Korea will create a system of measures to strengthen defense potential to prevent war and ensure peace;.
Kim Jong Un awards Putin with Kim Il Sung Order
Kim said that the order was awarded as a "token of boundless respect and confidence of our government and people to him, who has made a special contribution to the development of relations between the two countries"
MMA fighter Jeff Monson converts to Islam
He recited the shahada, a statement of faith in Islam, in Moscow on Wednesday.
Special operation shows that Western forces no match for Russia — newspaper
According to the article, "the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country"
Russian troops gain much ground in Kharkov area, await enemy’s next step — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said he believes this will be a decisive battle for Russia, in which it will destroy the remaining enemy assets
Argentina won’t send military aid to Ukraine — presidential spokesman
According to Manuel Adorni, Argentina's actions cannot be considered hostile to Russia
Western companies still working in Russia, despite promises to leave — Bloomberg
It was noted that most of these companies rebranded instead of leaving the country
US still unwilling to normalize operation of embassies — senior Russian diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov noted that the process of rotation of Russian diplomatic personnel in the United States is very difficult
Vietnam, Russia have similar assessments of situation in Asia-Pacific region — Putin
"We see Vietnam as a like-minded partner in shaping a new architecture of equal and indivisible Eurasian security on an inclusive and non-discriminatory basis," the Russian president said
Russia, DPRK to counter sanctions together — Putin
Countries will establish independent transaction systems, Russian President said
Russia’s Pacific Fleet begins deployment to exercise involving 40 ships
The Fleet explained that this is the first time this exercise is considered bilateral
Court sentences US military man Gordon Black to 3 years and 9 months in prison
The court also satisfied the victim’s claim for compensation for material damage in the amount of $113
‘Georgian national legion’ added to Russia’s list of terrorist and extremist organizations
Previously, a court ruling deemed the militia a terrorist organization
Official welcome ceremony preceding Putin-Kim Jong Un meeting held in Pyongyang
In the square, which is among the thirty largest in the world and can accommodate more than one hundred thousand people, a guard of honor was lined up
Document of Ukraine’s surrender to be Russia’s next proposal to Kiev — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals were realistic
Russia, North Korea conclude new treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the new document is needed because of profound changes in the geopolitical situation in the region and worldwide
Putin travels on trusted Russian aircraft — Kremlin
"All machinery in our country that transports citizens is also maintained at the proper level," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Riyadh taking part in BRICS, still undecided on full membership — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov drew attention to the fact that Saudi representatives sometimes "do not participate in the entire range of events, but are involved in those cases and in those formats that are most comfortable for them"
Second oil reservoir in Azov suffers breach after drone attack
Governor Vasily Golubev added that Ministry of Emergency Situations specialists continue working to extinguish the fire
Over 20 villagers killed in Kharkov Region in recent Ukrainian shelling
"It was established during operational and investigative activities that Ukraine’s armed formations use cluster munitions to shell the Kharkov Region," according to the report
Russian warships call at Libyan port of Tobruk
The Russian ships will stay in Libya for three days
Russian Navy Commander kicks off 'Fleet 2024' MVMS expo in Kronstadt
Alexander Moiseyev is confident that "this unique platform has gathered the best designs of the best ship builders, designers and arms, military vehicle makers"
Press review: Putin's Far East tour ruffles feathers and Russian Defense Ministry shake-up
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 18th
Putin notes USSR’s aid in Vietnam’s fight against foreign invaders
"After the victory and complete liberation of the Vietnamese territory from the occupiers, it was Soviet builders, engineers, doctors, teachers and scientists who helped rebuild Vietnam," the Russian leader said
Read more
New document, historic ties: Putin’s statements in Pyongyang
A new document was drafted which will act as a framework for ties between the two countries going forward
EU plans to restrict LNG supplies from Russia — EUobserver
According to the draft document, the package comprises sanctions against the oil tanker fleet and restrictions on the access to dual-use technologies
Israeli minister warns Israel will destroy Hezbollah if war breaks out
"The State of Israel will pay a price on the front and home fronts, but with a strong and united nation, and the full power of the IDF, we will restore security to the residents of the north," Israel Katz said
Russia demands US remove its nuclear weapons from Europe — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that said missions are based on the forward deployment of US weapons in Europe "thousands of kilometers away from the US national territory and within operational reach of Russian territory"
Governor says term of Russian land lease to China will be known within year
The authorities of Russia’s Trans-Baikal Territory announced their decision on leasing out to China a total of 115,000 hectares of land for a term of 49 years
Press review: China in NATO crosshairs over Russia support and Kiev eyes ZNPP return
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 19th
Putin vows support for North Korea’s fight for independence
"Russia has incessantly supported and will support the DPRK and the heroic Korean people in their struggle against the treacherous, dangerous and aggressive enemy," the Russian leader underlined
Kim Jong Un drives Putin around in Russian-made Aurus
Earlier, the two leaders held talks at the Geumsusan residence
Putin to hold talks with Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang
The leaders of the two countries will spend almost the entire day at the negotiating table in various formats
At least 12 people killed in shelling of Gaza’s Rafah city
Al Jazeera did not give the exact number of casualties
Putin and Kim Jong Un start negotiations as part of delegations in Pyongyang
The participants from the Russian side are: Minister Sergey Lavrov, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov
Putin paying state visit to Vietnam
The talks are expected to focus on issues of partnership between Moscow and Hanoi and will yield a number of bilateral documents
Washington allows Kiev to hit Russian troops near Sumy region with US weapons — advisor
Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine can use air defense systems "to take Russian planes out of the sky, even if those Russian planes are in Russian airspace, if they're about to fire into Ukrainian airspace"
RusHydro interested in upgrading Vietnam’s hydropower plants — Putin
Several hydropower plants were built in Vietnam with participation of Russian companies
Russia wins 25 gold medals on sixth day of BRICS Games
Russia leads the overall medal count with 156 gold, 93 silver and 63 bronze medals
Ukraine will never join NATO, says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov
He noted that the condition for Ukraine's entry into the military bloc will be its victory in the conflict with the Russian Federation, which means this will never happen
Putin takes Kim Jong Un for ride in Russian-made Aurus
Putin took a seat behind the wheel, while Kim Jong Un got in the neighboring passenger seat
Russia doesn’t see sense in new 'gatherings' on Ukraine with West’s current approach — MFA
President of Russia Vladimir Putin "spoke very specifically and clearly about the parameters of the settlement that we are ready to accept" and "we have not heard anything other than denial of these proposals," Sergey Ryabkov said
Russia dispatches plane to US to pick up diplomats whose assignment is ending — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that this is "not about expulsion, but about the restrictions that Washington has created for Russian foreign institutions in their work"
Kim Jong Un calls Russia 'true friend'
"I stand with my Russian comrades, true friends and associates, in this solemn hall," the North Korean leader noted
Hypersonic weapon ships to make up backbone of Russia’s blue-water navy, says naval chief
Currently, the Northern Fleet’s Project 22350 frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, the first carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, is leading a Russian naval group operating in the western part of the Atlantic Ocean
Putin, Kim Jong Un exchange gifts
Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that the North Korean leader received a new Aurus luxury vehicle and a tea set, while the Russian president was gifted several pieces of art depicting his likeness
City next to Zaporozhye NPP hit by blackout after Ukrainian drone attack on substation
ZNPP’s spokeswoman Evgeniya Yashina emphasized that the outage would have no effect on the operation of the power plant
New NATO secretary general to make no difference in alliance's policy towards Russia — MFA
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington that the alliance is close to appointing a new secretary general
Just Stop Oil activists spray Stonehenge with orange paint
The protesters were sending a message to the opposition Labour Party which, following the July 4 parliamentary elections, according to polls, may replace the Conservatives at the helm
Kiev better accept Russia's peace proposal or face worse outcomes — official
"Now they have the opportunity to consider Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin's peace proposal and at least try to make peace and end this part of the conflict," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Inflation in Russia accelerates to 0.17 over week — statistics
Inflation stood at 8.28% in annual terms as at June 17, 2024
Moscow attaches great importance to strengthening friendly ties with Pyongyang — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that the two states are linked by common history
Erdogan plans to hold talks with Putin during SCO summit in Astana — TV
According to the TV channel, the agenda of these talks is likely to include the conflict in Ukraine the construction of the Akkuyu NPP, prospects for the establishment of a gas trade hub
Restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity impossible — Italian MP
"Ukraine is now defending itself and is trying to stop the Russian offensive, without any counteroffensive," Riccardo Ricciardi said
US destroys two Houthi unmanned surface vessels in Red Sea
US Central Command shared data in the past 24 hours
Tsirkon hypersonic weapons in service with Russian naval ships — defense firm
The Tsirkon underwater modification was test-fired from the nuclear-powered submarine Severodvinsk in its surface position
Russia’s Battlegroup East thwart Ukraine’s attempts to rotate its troops
According to Gordeyev, Ukraine’s daily losses amounted up to 120 troops, two infantry carriers, two Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one FH-70 tugged howitzer, three cars, as well as six fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and two field munitions depots
Germany to refrain from reckless ventures around conflict in Ukraine — Scholz
According to the German Chancellor, the key tasks for Berlin are to ensure Europe’s security and to see to it that "Ukraine is able to defend its independence"
Criminal cases, many victims: what is known about botulism outbreak in Russian regions
Over 50 people have been hospitalized in Moscow, they are in a serious condition, and some 20 people were hospitalized in the Moscow Region
West now hopeless, Russia’s attempts to reach out do not yield results — senior diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, the West "has completely closed itself in its shell of rejection of alternative models of both socio-political structure and foreign policy positioning"
Ukrainian soldier who switched to Russia’s side on T-64 tank applies for Russian passport
Maksim Likhachyov surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk in late May
Stoltenberg says more assistance to Kiev to help end conflict sooner
Earlier, NATO secretary general said that the alliance had begun consultations on putting nuclear missiles on alert
Fashion designer Yegor Zaytsev dies at age of 64
He presumably succumbed to oncology, which he had been fighting recently
Russia concerned over Japan’s potential departure from non-nuclear stance — diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the US is using Japan as a tool to counteract not only Russia, but also China
Putin’s visit to North Korea to bring bilateral relations to new level — newspaper
According to the Global Times, cooperation between the two countries will make Moscow more capable of “playing the long game” amid the Ukrainian crisis
West has to come to terms with BRICS power, adjust its course — expert
Zhang Weiwei explained that the anti-Russian policy of US President Joe Biden's administration is now destroying the economic chains that used to exist in the world
Novatek intends to implement LNG projects in Vietnam — Putin
"The energy sector remains a strategically important area of bilateral cooperation," the Russian leader stressed, highlighting successful operations of Vietsovpetro and Rusvietpetro joint ventures
G7 to carry through use of Russian assets for Ukraine — Russian diplomat
The global majority will draw relevant conclusions from this situation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Russia grateful to Vietnam for balanced position on Ukraine — Putin
Accoridng to the President, Russia is also grateful to its Vietnamese friends for their desire to facilitate the search for practical ways to settle the Ukraine crisis peacefully
Ukraine's inability to defeat Russia means no NATO membership — diplomat
As regards the chances of Ukraine joining the European Union, Maria Zakharova continued, the bloc takes the same approach as the North Atlantic Alliance
Number of direct flights between Russia, Vietnam to increase — deputy PM
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, it is important to remove other obstacles to the free movement of Russian and Vietnamese tourists and create comfortable travel conditions
Russian culture minister invited director of Brazil’s National Museum to cultural forum
Olga Lyubimova said that after visiting the museum and meeting with Alexander Kellner
Kiev forces pound city near Zaporozhye NPP with artillery after drone attack — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, as of 9:00 p.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian forces had fired seven shells at Energodar
Russian-North Korean treaty to be barrier for US’ aggressive policy — expert
The equal and mutually beneficial relations between Russia and North Korea "encourage other countries to move closer to Russia," Adnan Sayyed Hussein told
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 16 times in past day
The coalition continues to create dangerous preconditions for air incidents and accidents, and also aggravates the situation in Syria’s airspace, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Russia mulling adoption ban for countries allowing gender reassignment — Duma chairman
Vyacheslav Volodin believes that Russian children, given the laws that exist in the West, would be at risk if they ended up there
Over 60 tons of botulism-causing products made unavailable — regulator
More than 120 people in Moscow sought medical attention with botulism symptoms earlier
Russian troops strike command posts of three Ukrainian brigades over past day
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 560 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-manufactured Humvee armored combat vehicle and five pickup trucks
Russian troops wipe out Western-supplied equipment depot in Ukraine operation
Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 665 troops over the past day
Long period of tough monetary conditions needed to reduce inflation — Central Bank
Current inflation pressure remains high and does not demonstrate a steady decline, the regulator said
Russian National Guard finds three Ukrainian caches in Kherson Region
According to the press service, two grenades with detonators, more than 150 rounds of ammunition, four electric detonators, ten TNT testers, one MON-50 anti-personnel mine
Russia against attempts to blame North Korea for deteriorating situation in world — Putin
The Russian leader pointed out that "Russia is ready to continue its political and diplomatic efforts in the interests of eliminating the threat of a relapse into armed conflict on the Korean Peninsula and creating here an architecture of long-term peace and stability based on the principle of unified security"
North Korea’s Kim says partnership treaty with Russia peaceful, defensive
The agreement is consonant with the strategic nature of relations between the two countries in the new era, Kim maintained
Three settlements in borderline Belgorod Region shelled by Ukrainian forces
The regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov added that a backyard structure of a private house was destroyed by a shock wave in Murom
Dnieper Hydroelectric Plant goes offline, disrupting Ukrainian defense output — official
According to Vladimir Rogov, the disabling of the power plant is designed to help halt production in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces
Russia, North Korea agree on cooperation in medicine, creation of border bridge
The two governments signed an agreement on the construction of a road bridge across the Tumannaya River on the border of the two countries
Putin, Kim greet each other with a hug
Before the embrace, the leaders exchanged a long handshake
Russia-North Korea relations seen as part of strategy of developing ties with global South
According to the expert, such an agreement, especially its part on military cooperation, can be seen as a response to the West’s recent actions against both Russia and North Korea
Kim Jong Un awards Putin with Kim Il Sung Order
Kim said that the order was awarded as a "token of boundless respect and confidence of our government and people to him, who has made a special contribution to the development of relations between the two countries"
Prosecution asks court to sentence US military man Black to 4 years and 8 months in prison
Separately, the state prosecutor asked the court to impose a fine on the accused in the amount of $456
US Central Command says senior official of Islamic State killed in Syria
CENTCOM that his death "will disrupt ISIS’s ability to resource and conduct terror attacks"
Russia ready to help Vietnam in forming nuclear power sector — Putin
"An initiative is being considered to create a Center of Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam with Rosatom's assistance," the President wrote
Strategic partnership, rejection of sanctions: results of talks between Putin, Kim Jong Un
The treaty will take interaction between the two countries "to a new level" rather than resting on laurels that already exist
Battlegroup West defeats eight Ukrainian brigades in one day — Russian Defense Ministry
The enemy lost up to 430 military personnel, more than 20 units of weapons and special equipment, senior officer of the battlegroup Leonid Sharov said
New shipbuilding enterprise planned in the Far East — Putin
The head of state added that the regions of Russia’s Far East are developing at an accelerated pace with better development indicators than other regions
International Forum of United Cultures to be held in St. Petersburg on September 12-14
Source added that the topic will be ‘Culture in the 21st Century: Sovereignty and Globalism"
Russia to work to expand visa-free travel with BRICS countries — senior diplomat
According to the Yevgeny Ivanov, results of the e-visa system performance will be summed up at the end of the year
North Korea satisfied with results of Putin's visit, to expand cooperation — embassy
Charge d'Affaires to Russia Lee Yong Zin expressed hope that the Russian delegation led by the president had a "pleasant and fruitful time" in North Korea and felt the sincere warmth of the North Korean people
Russia discussing deployment of long-range weapons with partners, senior diplomat says
Sergey Ryabkov pointed to Russia’s "closest partners" in Asia and Latin America with which he said Moscow has been discussing "security in detail, not as an exchange of opinions only"
Annual inflation in Russia surging to 8.46% over week — Economy Ministry
In the food sector, the price growth rate was 0.21%
Kalashnikov unveils equipment developed for Legionnaire combat suit
The fighting capabilities were developed by Kalashnikov’s engineers on the basis of requirements from servicemen that are engaged in the special military operation
