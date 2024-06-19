Putin notes USSR’s aid in Vietnam’s fight against foreign invaders

HANOI, June 19. /TASS/. Moscow made a serious contribution to the Vietnamese people’s fight against foreign invaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out in his article for Vietnam’s main newspaper, the Nhan Dan, noting the subsequent aid in rebuilding the country, provided by Russian specialists.

"Our country significantly contributed to the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people against foreign invaders. After the victory and complete liberation of the Vietnamese territory from the occupiers, it was Soviet builders, engineers, doctors, teachers and scientists who helped rebuild Vietnam," Putin said.

He noted that Soviet specialists "put in a lot of effort to develop its economic and defense potential and address top social priorities."

The Russian president underscored that Ho Chi Minh, "the great son of the Vietnamese people and a good friend of our country" stood at the origins of the bilateral cooperation between Russia and Vietnam. He "always firmly and uncompromisingly defended the sovereignty and freedom of his Homeland," Putin noted, adding that a memorial to the Vietnamese leader was installed in St. Petersburg last year.

Starting at the first half of the 20th century, Vietnam was carrying out a national liberation war: first with French colonialists, then, during World War 2, with Japanese militarists. In the 1960s, the democratic Vietnam, which won independence, but only in its northern part, was subjected to the aggression of the US and its puppet regime in the southern part of the country. In the 1970s, Hanoi emerged victorious and united the country. The USSR provided possible aid in rebuilding the republic following decades of hostilities fighting for freedom and independence.