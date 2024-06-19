Ukrainian soldier who switched to Russia’s side on T-64 tank applies for Russian passport

DONETSK, June 19. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian soldier Maksim Likhachyov who switched to Russia’s side on a T-64 tank has filed documents for Russian citizenship, DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) defense circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"Maksim Likhachyov has filed documents for receiving a Russian passport," the defense circles said.

The document will be ready in several weeks, the defense circles added.

Likhachyov surrendered to Russian troops near Donetsk in late May, arriving at the designated place on a Ukrainian T-64 tank. The former Ukrainian soldier was born in the city of Krasnodon in the Lugansk People’s Republic.