Russia to respond if restrictions placed on diplomats’ travel in EU — MFA

VLADIVOSTOK, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow will respond if restrictions are placed on the movement of Russian diplomats on the territory of European Union countries, Russian State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told TASS.

"Let's wait and see. In this regard, we will react, of course, we will keep an eye on how things develop," Ivanov said.

As the senior diplomat noted, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Moscow at a certain point lifted restrictions on the US diplomatic mission, "they [US diplomatic staff] could move freely across the Russian Federation." "But at the same time, even in the 1990s, when relations between the Russian Federation and the US seemed to be improving, still the US side did not cancel restrictions for our diplomats, something we repeatedly discussed with them," Ivanov pointed out.