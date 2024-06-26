North Korean missile most likely exploded in air — news agency

SEOUL, June 26. /TASS/. The North Korean missile, launched at 5:30 a.m. local time (8:30 p.m. GMT on June 25), most likely exploded in the air, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

"The missile launched by North Korea flew 250 kilometers and exploded in the air over the sea to the east of Wonsan. The fragments of the missile scattered within a radius of several kilometers and fell into the sea," a South Korean defense official said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier that the launch of a ballistic missile from Pyongyang into the Sea of Japan most likely failed.

Seoul says Pyongyang may have tested a supersonic missile. "The missile launched Wednesday flew about 250 kilometers. It may have been a test of a supersonic missile, but it failed," a military source told the news agency.