Russia bans entry to 36 citizens of New Zealand as tit-for-tat measure — MFA

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia has indefinitely banned entry to 36 citizens of New Zealand as a retaliatory measure to the sanctions, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In response to the politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities imposed by New Zealand’s government as part of the collective West’s Russophobic campaign, entry to our country is closed indefinitely to another 36 New Zealanders, comprising politicians, chiefs of security agencies, university teachers, journalists and public figures, who are shaping the anti-Russian agenda in that country," the statement said.