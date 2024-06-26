Body of US diplomat found in Kiev hotel — report

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The body of a diplomat from the US Embassy in Ukraine has been found in Kiev's Hilton hotel, the Ukrainian news outlet Strana reported, citing a law-enforcement source.

"At about 11 a.m. yesterday the body of a US Embassy attache was found in a hotel room. The body had no traces of violence," the source said, according to the report.

The source said the man came to Ukraine on June 15. Medical data provided by the US Embassy show he had a high level of cholesterol, according to the report. Strana had no further details.