IAEA experts notified of destruction of ZNPP radiation control post by Ukraine

MELITOPOL, June 26. /TASS/. Experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) present at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have been notified about the destruction of a radiation control post at the plant by the Ukrainian armed forces, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told reporters.

"IAEA experts have been informed about this event. They have been provided with photos of the current condition of the remains of this equipment. We hope that the agency's next statement will reflect information about the destruction and disabling of radiation monitoring equipment near the plant," the director said.

The Ukrainian military delivered a strike at the post in Velikaya Znamenka. The radiation background in Energodar and the ZNPP remains normal.