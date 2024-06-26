West getting closer to point of no return by taking anti-Russian measures — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The West is getting closer to the point of no return by taking anti-Russian measures, since Russia’s response will be painful for it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Our opponents should understand that they step by step they are getting closer to the point of no return. What do I mean by point of no return? Let them think for themselves, but this foreign policy all-permissiveness and overindulgence in the feeling of impunity in the long run will lead to a situation when our response will turn out to be much more painful than they think now," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.