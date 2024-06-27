Bolivia’s government say it fully controls army — defense minister

BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. Bolivia’s armed forces are fully controlled by the government following the attempted military coup, Defense Minister Edmundo Novillo Aguilar said.

"The armed forces are under our total control <…> There are no grounds for worries. We are taking all necessary security measures," he told a news conference aired by Bolivia TV.

The new army commander, Jose Wilson Sanchez reiterated that the situation "is under control" and there are no grounds for worries." His words were cited by the Erbol radio station.

On June 26, a group of the Bolivian military led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as the army commander-in-chief on June 25, took the square in front of the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz. President Arce condemned their actions as an attempted coup and swore in the new command of the armed forces. The new commander-in-chief, Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all the military to return to their barracks. Shortly after, the military left the square.