MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. BRICS nations have decided to "take a pause’ in terms of admitting new members, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus’ Council of the Republic, or upper house of parliament, Natalia Kochanova.