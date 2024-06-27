Russia-Bulgaria relations 'non-existent', says Moscow’s envoy

SOFIA, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s relations with Bulgaria are now in a cold phase, Moscow’s Ambassador to Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova said in an interview with TASS, dedicated to the upcoming 145th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Russia and Bulgaria share a long and rich history that goes back much further than the establishment of diplomatic relations. Our common faith, writing system and Slavic ancestry are the reason for especially close ties that persist even in these troubled times. In our shared past, we have been through periods of both cooperation and severed diplomatic ties, which is why the current state of affairs cannot be described as unique. Nonetheless, it’s a shame that we are approaching a major anniversary of diplomatic relations in a state of confrontation," Mitrofanova pointed out.

"After 2022, the Bulgarian leadership sacrificed the entire positive legacy of cooperation to the bloc discipline. Unfortunately, one has to admit that our relations are non-existent. Officials aren’t in touch, and Bulgaria keeps sabotaging efforts to solve even pressing non-political problems, specifically the operation of our diplomatic mission. On the international stage, Sofia strictly follows Euro-Atlantic guidelines, joining all the illegal restrictions that Brussels and Washington introduce against our country, and even taking the initiative," the diplomat noted.

The Russian envoy believes that the early parliamentary election Bulgaria held on June 9 has not changed the country’s political landscape much; however, Mitrofanova expressed willingness to improve relations.