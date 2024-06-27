Russian forces destroy 12 Ukrainian drone control centers — defense ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed 12 drone control centers in the zone of responsibility of the Battlegroup West, spokesman for the battlegroup Ivan Birma said.

"Seven fixed-wing reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems and electronic warfare tools near the settlements of Vladimirovka, Preobrazhenskoye, Ploshchanka, Torskoye, and Kremennaya. <…> Apart from that, twelve drone control centers were destroyed," he said.

According to the spokesman, Russian forces hits positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Petropavlovka, Stelmahovka, Boguslavka, Stepovaya, and Novoselovka. "Two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault brigade were repelled near the Olgovka area. Two Grad multiple launch missile systems and five mortars were destroyed in the course of counterbattery activity," he added.