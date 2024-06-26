Russian troops wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed three US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed three US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, a transporter-loader vehicle and foreign personnel responsible for their use," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian workshop assembling unmanned aerial vehicles and the places of preparing them for launch and struck massed enemy manpower and military hardware in 109 locations, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes seven Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted casualties on seven Ukrainian army brigades in the Kharkov area where the enemy lost roughly 300 troops and a US-made Bradley combat vehicle over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault, 42nd mechanized, 57th motorized infantry, 71st infantry, 36th marine infantry, 13th National Guard and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ternovaya, Glubokoye, Veterinarnoye, Tikhoye, Vesyoloye, Neskuchnoye, Pitomnik, Volchansk and Liptsy in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 300 personnel, seven motor vehicles, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, a US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery gun, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 400 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 14th, 30th and 66th mechanized, 107th and 112th territorial defense and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Sinkovka, Petropavlovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region, Platonovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Makeyevka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic. They repelled two counterattacks by assault groups of the enemy’s 3rd mechanized brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 400 personnel, a tank, five pickup trucks, a US-made 155mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun, two 122mm BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers and two field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South improves tactical position over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 510 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 72nd and 93rd mechanized, 46th and 81st airmobile and 143rd infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Verkhnekamenskoye, Kurakhovo and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to "510 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, two US-made 105mm M119 artillery guns, a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and three field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 405 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 405 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a US-made Bradley combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 47th and 110th mechanized, 109th territorial defense and 2nd National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kirovo, Novgorodskoye, Novosyolovka Pervaya, Rozovka, Mikhailovka and Toretsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 405 personnel, a tank, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russian forces also repulsed seven counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 31st mechanized, 68th jaeger and 95th air assault brigades, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East repels two Ukrainian counterattacks over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East advanced to better positions and repelled two Ukrainian army counterattacks over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 116th mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades and 48th territorial defense assault battalion in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye, Makarovka and Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repelled two counterattacks by a battalion tactical group of the National Guard’s territorial manning center and an assault group of the 123rd territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 140 personnel, two armored personnel carriers, five motor vehicles and a 122mm D-30 howitzer, it specified.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup destroys three Ukrainian ammo depots over past day

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots and inflicted roughly 60 casualties on enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault, 37th marine infantry and 121st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region and Tyaginka in the Kherson Region, the ministry specified.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 60 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun. Three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 76 Ukrainian UAVs, 2 HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two US-made HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 26,642 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,433 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,353 multiple rocket launchers, 10,913 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,975 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.