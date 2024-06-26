Russia backs Syria’s demand for withdrawal of illegal troops, envoy says

UNITED NATIONS, June 26. /TASS/. Russia backs Syria’s demand that all troops illegally present in the country must be withdrawn, Moscow's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The situation in the region remains extremely turbulent amid ongoing military activities in the zone of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the high risk that neighboring countries will get involved. Meanwhile, the causes for concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria are only growing. They are primarily related to the destructive actions of Israel, which continues to carry out random strikes on Syrian infrastructure facilities, as well as to sporadic clashes between armed groups and US forces," Nebenzya pointed out at a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian and political situation in Syria.

"The level of tensions also remains high in the areas that Damascus does not control as there are hotbeds of terrorism in Idlib, beyond the Euphrates River and in the areas where Turkey carries out operations. That said, we support the Syrian authorities' legitimate demand that all troops that are illegally present in the country must be withdrawn," he added.

According to Nebenzya, Russia believes that "it’s only possible to achieve sustainable unity in the Syrian Arab Republic by putting an end to foreign military presence and violations of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as by ending regular strikes by the Israeli Air Force.".