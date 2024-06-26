Vucic sees no way of ending Ukrainian conflict under current conditions

BELGRADE, June 26. /TASS/. The termination of the Ukrainian conflict is impossible at the moment, even by means of using China’s latest initiative, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said.

"I don't see a scenario of ending the war in Ukraine for now. I have studied the Chinese initiative. It is good. It is really good. I welcome this six-point proposal. I believe that over 100 countries have already supported it, which is crucial, because it envisages an immediate ceasefire. Only when a ceasefire has been achieved and when no more people lose their lives the negotiations should begin, but I do not see a chance for this to happen," Vucic said.

Earlier, he said that the events in Ukraine were slowly but surely pushing the world towards disaster.

On May 23, following a meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazilian Presidential Special Representative for International Affairs Celso Amorim, the two sides issued a joint statement saying that the sole way of resolving the conflict in Ukraine was through a dialogue and negotiations.

China and Brazil called for convening an international conference "at an appropriate time" with all parties enjoying equal representation in order to discuss peace plans. They also noted the need for preventing an escalation of hostilities, the use of nuclear weapons, strikes on nuclear facilities, including nuclear power plants, and the endangerment of civilians. China and Brazil invited the parties to the conflict to enhance humanitarian assistance to the regions where hostilities were in progress and to exert efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis.