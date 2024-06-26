Putin, Iran’s acting president discuss Russian-Iranian cooperation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin talked about Russian-Iranian cooperation in a variety of areas during a phone conversation with Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s acting president, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"They discussed further mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all key areas," the statement said. The Kremlin added that both sides were "particularly pleased with the successfully advancing cooperation in the energy sector and the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects."

In addition, Putin told Mokhber that the two countries would continue to forge ties.

"The president of Russia wished the people of Iran success in holding the upcoming presidential election, emphasizing his confidence that Russian-Iranian friendly relations will be developing steadily," the statement said.