MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. If the conflict in Ukraine is frozen rather than fully settled, the West will give Nazis a license to continue killing Russians in that country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Speaking at the Primakov Readings conference, the minister said Russia and the US "sometimes hold informal communication at the level of political scientists" on the subject of settlement in Ukraine. According to the diplomat, American experts proposed to end hostilities and suggested "looking at the Korean scenario."

"Then our guys asked them: Hypothetically, imagine that some compromise on the end of hostilities is reached, then how will you treat the laws that have been adopted in Ukraine on the destruction of all things Russian and on the glorification of Nazis? The answer is very interesting: You know, we are not going to interfere in the internal affairs of the Ukrainian state," Lavrov said. "That means the Nazis are given a license to continue killing all things Russian."

The minister said that in recent years Ukraine had adopted laws that banned all things Russian: education, news media, and cultural events.

"Even in a store, in a day-to-day situation, if a store assistant wishes so, he will turn you in to the police if you address him in Russian," Lavrov said.

