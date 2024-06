MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to speak to his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, for now, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said on the sidelines of the Primakov Readings forum.

"No, no such talks are in the pipeline for now," Ushakov said when asked to comment on reports about Serbian weapons finding their way to Ukraine.

