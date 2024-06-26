Syria highly appreciates Putin’s peace proposal for Ukraine — Assad

BEIRUT, June 26. /TASS/. Syrian leader Bashar Assad praised the peace proposal that Russian President Vladimir Putin made to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

Assad expressed his opinion while receiving the Russian president's special envoy for the Syrian settlement, Alexander Lavrentiev, and his delegation in Damascus.

"The peace initiative that was put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin represents a real basis for a peaceful settlement between the two countries," Assad was quoted by his office as saying.

"The fact that the West and Ukraine turned down this Russian initiative speaks to their absolute responsibility for the bloodshed," the Syrian leader went on to say.