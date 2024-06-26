Bolivian prosecutor general’s office launches investigation after attempted coup

BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. The Bolivian prosecutor general’s office has launch a criminal investigation of General Juan Jose Zuniga, who led a group of military attempting to stage a coup.

"Following the recent developments in La Paz <…> the prosecutor general ruled to take all necessary actions to launch a criminal investigation of the actions of General Juan Jose Zuniga and other participants in these developments," the prosecutor general’s office said, adding that the prosecutor general will "seek the toughest punishment of those responsible."

On June 26, a group of the Bolivian military led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as the army commander-in-chief on June 25, took the square in front of the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz. President Arce condemned their actions as an attempted coup and swore in the new command of the armed forces. The new commander-in-chief, Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all the military to return to their barracks. Shortly after, the military left the square.