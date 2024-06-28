Trump vows to end Ukraine conflict even before he assumes office if elected US president

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. Ex-US President Donald Trump said in the first presidential debate of the current campaign season that if elected president, he would end the conflict in Ukraine even before taking office on January 20, 2025.

According to Trump, the conflict would not have broken out if Russia had any respect to incumbent US President Joe Biden. He pointed out that Biden had "given $200 billion now or more to Ukraine." "That’s a lot of money. I don’t think there’s ever been anything like it," Trump said, adding: "Every time that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky comes to this country, he walks away with $60 billion dollars, he’s the greatest salesman ever."

On Thursday, Atlanta, Georgia, hosted the first ever US presidential debate between an incumbent and a former head of state. Biden and Trump were not allowed to bring pre-written notes with them.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Trump has already secured the Republican presidential nomination. Meanwhile, some members of the Democratic Party have started to actively discuss the possibility of replacing Biden, who is seeking a second term in office, following his failure in the debate.