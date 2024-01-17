Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP

NEW YORK, January 17. /TASS/. Russia remains the second largest military power globally, trailing only the United States, according to the latest rankings from GlobalFirepower (GFP).

The Power Index score of the Russian Armed Forces rose to 0.0702 from 0.0714 a year earlier. China, India and South Korea are are also in the top five global military powers, with Japan ranking seventh, France 11th and Israel, Ukraine and Germany 17th, 18th and 19th, respectively.

More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered.

GFP has been ranking modern military powers based on current available firepower since 2006.