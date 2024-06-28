Biden intends to take part in second presidential debate in September — CNN

NEW YORK, June 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden (Democrat) has every intention of participating in the second presidential debate with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in September, CNN reported citing the current president’s campaign team.

Biden’s advisers say that one debate should not disqualify the president from seeking reelection and therefore Biden still plans to participate in a second presidential debate.

On June 27, the first televised debate was held by the incumbent and former US presidents in Atlanta (Georgia). Biden and Trump were not allowed to use written notes during the debate. According to a CNN flash poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump had won it. The second debate will take place on ABC News on September 10.

Since 1996, main candidates in the United States have been engaged in four debates: three of them between presidential candidates and one between vice-presidential candidates (each lasting at least 90 minutes). A coin is tossed before a debate to choose who begins it and who delivers the last closing statement. Two minutes are given for a response, but the discussion may last 30-second longer if the moderator says so.

The presidential elections in the United States will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough votes among Democrats.