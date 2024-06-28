Dagestan police carry out searches in Nurmagomedov martial arts school over terrorism case

MAKHACHKALA, June 28. /TASS/. The police carry out searches in the Nurmagomedov martial arts school over the case of terror attacks in Dagestan, the regional law enforcement told TASS.

"The police forces carry out searches in the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov martial arts school in Makhachkala. The searches take place under the case of terror attacks in the republic. There have been no reports of apprehensions yet," the police representative said.

Earlier, reports appeared on social media that one eliminated militants could be MMA fighter Gadjimurad Kagirov - graduate of the Nurmagomedov School.

On June 23, a group of five terrorists attacked two Orthodox churches and two synagogues in Derbent and Makhachkala. According to the Ministry of Health of Dagestan, 21 people were killed, and 26 were injured - including civilians and police officers.

According to the National Anti-Terrorist Committee, all militants were neutralized. A criminal case over charges of terror attack, illegal procurement, storage and transportation, as well as theft of firearms has been initiated.