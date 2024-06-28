US planes, drones to continue flying in international airspace — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. US warplanes and drones will continue flying in international airspace where it is possible under law, US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said.

"We continue to fly, sail and operate in international waters and international spaces where the laws allow," she said when asked to comment on Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov’s order to the General Staff to draft proposals on response to US provocations involving drone flights over the Black Sea.

"I just don't have anything more to add at this time," she added.

Earlier on Friday, Belousov tasked the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces to prepare proposals for a prompt response to the US provocation with drones over the Black Sea waters. According to the Russian defense ministry, the flights of US strategic drones over the Black Sea increase the probability of incidents with the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which adds to the risk of direct confrontation between the alliance and Russia.