Mutinous Bolivian general taken into custody for six months pending trial — report

BUENOS AIRES, June 29. /TASS/. A Bolivian court ruled to keep General Juan Jose Zuniga in jail for six months pending trial in a case of attempted coup, Bolivia television reported.

The court ordered the same measure for former Navy chief Juan Arnez Salvador. Both are suspected of terrorism and leading an armed rebellion.

On June 26, a group of Bolivian military servicemen led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as army commander the day before, occupied the square in front of the cabinet building in La Paz. Bolivian President Luis Arce slammed the move as an attempted coup and named a new army commander. The newly appointed army commander, Jose Wilson Sanchez Velasquez, ordered all soldiers to return to their units, and they left the square. Zuniga was detained.