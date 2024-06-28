The Republic of the Congo offers new projects to Russia’s Lukoil — Congolese minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The Republic of the Congo has offered a number of new projects in the field of exploration and production of hydrocarbons, gas chemistry and fertilizer production to the Russian oil major Lukoil, as reported on the YouTube channel of the republic’s Minister of Hydrocarbons, Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua.

As Ivan Romanovsky, vice president of Lukoil for America, Africa and the Middle East, noted, the company took time to study these proposals and plans to respond to them in the near future.

According to him, Congo and Lukoil discussed new initiatives and the company’s existing projects in the country, including the possibilities of monetizing gas from developed fields.

In February, the Republic of the Congo began exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time, producing the first batch at the Marine 12 project of Italian Eni and Lukoil. The liquefaction capacity of the project will be about 4.5 billion cubic meters per year, LNG sales will be carried out by Eni.

Lukoil acquired a 25% stake in the Marine 12 oil and gas project from the British company New Age M12 Holdings Limited in 2019. The project also involves the Italian Eni (project operator, 65%) and the local State Oil Company of the Republic of the Congo (10%).