Democrats discussing replacing Biden after his poor debate performance — Politico

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. Some Democrats in the United States are actively discussing replacing incumbent President Joe Biden on the ticket after his faltering debate performance, three strategists close to the party told Politico.

According to them, Biden’s fellow party members "are so panicked" over his poor performance in the debate with former US President Donald Trump that some are now are actively discussing "what was once unspeakable:" replacing the incumbent head of state with an alternative candidate.

"Biden needs to drop out. No question about it," the newspaper quoted a donor as saying.