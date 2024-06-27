Bolivian rebel general charged with terrorism — TV

BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. Bolivian General Juan Jose Zuniga, who led an attempted coup, has been charged with terrorism, according to an arrest warrant shown on Bolivia TV.

According to the document, "Zuniga and others [participants in the attempted coup] are suspected of committing acts of terrorism and armed rebellion against public security and state sovereignty."

Earlier, Bolivia TV showed the general leaving the building of the General Staff escorted by police.

Before getting inside the police car, the general tries to share his vision of the situation with journalists. According to the general, he spoke with President Luis Arce on June 23 and the head of state asked to help him boost his popularity.

On June 26, a group of the Bolivian military led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as the army commander-in-chief on June 25, took the square in front of the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz. President Arce condemned their actions as an attempted coup and swore in the new command of the armed forces. The new commander-in-chief, Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all the military to return to their barracks. Shortly after, the military left the square.