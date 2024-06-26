BERLIN, June 26. /TASS/. A ceasefire along the current frontline in Ukraine as a starting point for peace talks is a realistic scenario, says Sahra Wagenknecht, head of Germany’s Bundnis Sahra Wagenknecht political party.

"A ceasefire at the current frontline as a starting point for peace talks would be a realistic scenario. Why don’t you support China or Brazil, who demand exactly that?" Wagenknecht said, addressing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Instead, German authorities support "maximum demands of Zelensky, who wants to hold peace talks only after the Russians withdraw their forces from Crimea and Donbass," she said.

"You cannot fill budget holes, but money for weapons for Ukraine and record-large orders for Rheinmetall and Co is seemingly unlimited," she continued. "The most dangerous thing about it is that this policy can gradually lead to a big European war. This scares a lot of people," Wagenknecht said.

On June 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the collapse of the previous system of Euro-Atlantic security and proposed to build a new architecture that would take interest of all countries of the continent into account. He also called named the preconditions for settlement in Ukraine. They include withdrawal of Ukrainian armed forces from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s rejection of accession to NATO. In addition, Russia considers the withdrawal of all Western sanctions and establishment of non-aligned non-nuclear status of Ukraine necessary for that.