MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The anti-Russian rhetoric of the collective West is forcing Russia to consider changing its nuclear doctrine, Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of the Opposition Platform-For Life party now banned in Ukraine, said.

The world thus still has a chance to avoid extreme measures and make decisions in favor of the world's majority, the politician added.

In his column on the Smotrim.ru media platform, Medvedchuk recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent statements admitting changes to Moscow's nuclear doctrine. According to the politician, Russia will consider these shifts not only because of the West's readiness to use nuclear weapons, but also because of the general trend of the collective West's policy toward Russia. "If they promise to kill and rob you, moreover, have already started to do so, and you have a gun, it is reasonable to warn your attackers that you can use it," he explains.