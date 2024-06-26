EU, Ukraine to sign treaty on security guarantees for Kiev on June 27

BRUSSELS, June 26. /TASS/. The European Union and Ukraine are set to sign an agreement on security guarantees for Kiev on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on June 27, a senior EU official told reporters in Brussels.

"The signing of the agreement on security guarantees will take place tomorrow," he said.

According to the diplomat, the EU summit will be attended by a "special guest," likely a reference to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who is expected to sign the treaty for Kiev.

The EU official did not say what provisions the agreement on security guarantees will include.