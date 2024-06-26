Belarus scrambles Su-30SM fighter jet in snap combat readiness check

MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Belarus scrambled a Su-30SM fighter jet in a snap combat readiness check of the republic’s armed forces, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

The crew of the Su-30SM fighter jet from the republic’s on-duty forces performed "a timely takeoff, assumed an assigned patrol zone in the airspace and was then inspected fulfilling an objective of air defense quick reaction alert forces," the ministry said in a statement.

A surprise combat readiness inspection of Belarusian troops to fulfil assigned missions began on June 21. Chief of the Belarusian General Staff Pavel Muraveiko said that the inspection envisaged comprehensively employing aircraft. He further said that unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare forces and capabilities would be actively used in the drills while ground forces would also practice operations in forest belts and marshlands.