Dollar losing global reputation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The dollar has lost its reputation globally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

"So many words have already been said as regards de-dollarization, I do not want to repeat myself, but the dollar has damaged its reputation. By the way, this was highlighted by Donald Trump in one of his recent speeches, where he accused [US President Joe] Biden administration of ruining the belief in what was the basis for the American domination globally. Very demonstrative, very frank," Lavrov said.

The Primakov Readings were for the first time held in 2015. TASS is the general information partner of the event.