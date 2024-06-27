Two killed, one wounded in Israel’s airstrike on Damascus — defense ministry

BEIRUT, June 27. /TASS/. Two civilians were killed and a Syrian soldier was wounded in Israel’s airstrike on facilities near Damascus, the Sham FM radio station said, citing the Syrian defense ministry.

"Late on Wednesday, the Israeli enemy staged an aggressive attack on Damascus’ neighborhoods," it said. "The enemy planes fired missiles from the occupied Golan Heights targeting several localities south of the capital city. Our air defense forces opened fire at the aerial targets and shot down several missiles."

Sham FM said earlier that the strike was delivered at the Khujeira area in the Deida Zeinab neighborhood on the way to Damascus’ international airport. According to the Al Hadath television channel, the strike targeted a Hezbollah base located south of the Damascus airport.