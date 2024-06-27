US’ involvement in strikes on Sevastopol makes arms control dialogue impossible — Ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. It is impossible to resume the arms control dialogue after the United States’ involvement in strikes on Sevastopol, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Apparently, the United States is waging a proxy war against us and in some cases is even involved in the conflict directly, as it was in the case of the atrocious strike on Sevastopol. Such a strike would have been impossible without data from American reconnaissance tools. And such mission input data cannot be uploaded into the ATACMS system without direct involvement of US specialists - we know it for sure. This is a flagrant example of direct involvement into the conflict," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"And knowing this, how can we sit down at the same table with them to speak about further reduction or at least any restrictions in the area of strategic offensive weapons? They must understand that this is impossible under elementary human logic," he added.

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions on June 23. Four missiles were shot down, while another one exploded over the city. According to Sevastopol governor, Mikhail Pazvozhayev, four people, including two children, were killed and more than 150 others were wounded.