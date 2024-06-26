Russian diplomat warns Ukraine could suffer huge losses if it attempts another offensive

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukraine could suffer huge losses if it attempts an offensive ahead of the NATO summit that is scheduled for July, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"There are reports that the Kiev regime plans to organize another counteroffensive ahead of the NATO summit scheduled to take place in Washington from July 8-9," she said on the sidelines of the 12th St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

The diplomat said the Ukrainian government has little concern that, if they go ahead with the plan, losses could be "even more terrible than the catastrophic losses that the Ukrainian armed forces suffered during the previous such reckless move in the summer of 2023."