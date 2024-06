MELITOPOL, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked the radiation control station of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Velikaya Znamenka, the ZNPP said on its Telegram channel.

"The radiation control station in Velikaya Znamenka was completely destroyed following a Ukrainian artillery strike," the post reads.

Background radiation in Energodar where the nuclear facility is located is normal, Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency told reporters.