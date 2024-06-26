US sanctions unable to prevent Russia, China from delivering development goals — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia and China will do everything they need for development despite US counteraction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Primakov Readings forum.

"Look how all channels are now being closed for China, [restricting] access to modern technologies. But this will not solve anything, it will only delay the inevitable. And it is inevitable that China will do everything it needs. Just as Russia will do everything it needs. I am confident India is also able to do everything it requires for development, if you also fall suddenly from grace. And this is possible," the minister said.

The Primakov Readings were for the first time held in 2015. TASS is the general information partner of the event.