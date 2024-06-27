Russia’s wheat export to China up nine-fold in January-May — Agroexport

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat export to China soared 9.3-fold in January-May 2024 year-on-year to 124,700 tons, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"According to customs statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China, import of Russian wheat to the Chinese market amounted to 124,700 tons in the first five months of this year, up 9.3-fold compared with the same period in 2023," the report said.

Australia, France and Canada are among top three largest wheat exporters to China in natural terms.

Meanwhile, Russia is the sixth-largest exporting country. All in all, China has purchased over 8 mln tons of wheat year-to-date.