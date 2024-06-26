Bolivian president addresses supporters after military leave square at government building

BUENOS AIRES, June 27. /TASS/. Bolivian President Luis Arce has addressed his supporters who gathered on the square in front of the government building after the military left it, according to Bolivia TV.

"I thank all who are here and I confide in your courage, with which you will confront any attempted coup," he said from the building’s balcony.

On June 26, a group of the Bolivian military led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as the army commander-in-chief on June 25, took the square in front of the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz. President Arce condemned their actions as an attempted coup and swore in the new command of the armed forces. The new commander-in-chief, Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all the military to return to their barracks. Shortly after, the military left the square.