Total of 60 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in 24 hours — health ministry

CAIRO, June 26. /TASS/. At least 60 Palestinians have been killed over the past 24 hours in Israeli air and shelling attacks on the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s health ministry said.

According to it, "over the past 24 hours, 60 bodies of Palestinians who were killed in air raids or shelling by the Israeli army in various areas of the enclave were delivered to the morgues of the Gaza Strip." The agency added that at least 140 Arabs were wounded.

As of now, according to the agency, since the onset of Israel’s military operation, 37,718 Palestinians have been killed with 86,377 wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.