MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Production of passenger cars in Russia climbed by 66.6% in January-May 2024 year-on-year to 267,000 units, Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) said.

Meanwhile in May Russia’s production of passenger cars lost 2.1% year-on-year and by 31.5% month-on-month.

Production of trucks grew by 21% in January-May to 73,500 units, with May output up by 0.7% year-on-year and down by 22% month-on-month.