BRICS countries plan to adopt new agro-industrial plan in 2025

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The BRICS countries will develop and approve a new action plan for cooperation in the field of agriculture in 2025, taking into account the countries that have joined, Russia’s Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said noting that Russia is ready to actively participate in its development.

"Another result of the chairmanship was the general report on the implementation of the action plan for cooperation between BRICS countries in the field of agriculture in 2021-2024, which was approved yesterday at a meeting of the BRICS Working Group on Agriculture. I would like to note that we have achieved significant successes in the implementation of the provisions of the plan. Looking ahead, I would like to note that within the framework of the Brazilian BRICS presidency in 2025 we will have to develop and approve a new plan, taking into account the accession countries. I would like to say that the Russian side is ready to actively participate in the development of the new plan," Lut said.

According to her, the BRICS countries have "the best resource base." For example, the share of agricultural land in the BRICS countries exceeds 30% of the global area. "BRICS countries have significant potential to strengthen their position in the global agricultural market and provide uninterrupted supplies to ensure global food security," the minister said.

"In 2024, BRICS has significantly expanded and new countries have joined us. I would like to welcome Brazil, India, China, and South Africa, as well as the new BRICS members - the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia. I am confident that we will continue to develop the political and economic partnership between our countries in the field of agriculture and food security," she added.