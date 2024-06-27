UN chief calls for protecting constitutional order in Bolivia

UNITED NATIONS, June 27. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is profoundly concerned by reports about an attempted military coup in Bolivia and calls for protecting constitutional order in that country, according to a statement released by his office.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by today’s events in La Paz, Bolivia, and the reports of an attempted military coup," it says. "The Secretary-General calls upon all actors of the Bolivian society, including the Armed Forces, to protect the constitutional order and to preserve a climate of peace."

On June 26, a group of the Bolivian military led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as the army commander-in-chief on June 25, took the square in front of the government building in Bolivia’s de-facto capital city of La Paz. President Arce condemned their actions as an attempted coup and swore in the new command of the armed forces. The new commander-in-chief, Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all the military to return to their barracks. Shortly after, the military left the square.