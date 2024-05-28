{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Bolivia sees joining BRICS as path towards prosperity — president

Bolivia has "certain difficulties with availability of the dollar," which is why it is necessary to get out from under "US hegemony" as much as possible, Luis Arce said

BUENOS AIRES, May 28. /TASS/. Bolivia sees BRICS as an organization that provides expansive opportunities to its member states to grow economically, President of the South American republic Luis Arce said.

"BRICS is a space where huge opportunities are opening up, in trade, access to financial resources and speeding up our economic and social development, taking us to new frontiers," the Bolivian leader was quoted as saying by the Telesur TV channel. "It is extremely important to continue on the path toward a sovereign, anti-hegemonic and multipolar world," he added.

Bolivia has "certain difficulties with availability of the dollar," which is why it is necessary to get out from under "US hegemony" as much as possible, Arce said. "We have done a lot with Russia and China, for example, on the issue of lithium, we are also moving towards Bolivia's joining BRICS, demonstrating the advantages of multipolar world order over unipolarity. <…> This will open up a variety of possibilities for trade and access to economic resources," he said.

Since its inception in 2006, BRICS has experienced two phases of expansion. In 2011, South Africa joined the original group, which included Brazil, Russia, India, and China. On January 1, 2024, five new members officially entered BRICS, namely Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. In July 2023, Arce announced his country’s wish to join BRICS. The Russian side has repeatedly said that specific recommendations on potential BRICS partner countries would be prepared by the summit in Kazan that will take place in October. The Russian Foreign Minister said earlier that as rotating chair of the integration in 2024, the Russian side intends to help Bolivia get more involved in BRICS.

Tags
BRICS
Ukraine crisis
No unanimity in West if Ukraine can use its weapons to hit Russia — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov remarked that there are "hotheads in the West who make absolutely irresponsible provocative statements," in particular NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg
Read more
Russia’s envoy to UN exposes Western lies in UNSC after Blinken’s visit to Kiev
Vasily Nebenzya said that this was not the only example of lies or understatements by Western representatives
Read more
Two hundred Italian companies remain in Russia — foreign minister
A permanent "round table" has been set up at the Italian Foreign Ministry where measures to protect the interests of around 200 companies are discussed, Antonio Tajani added
Read more
NATO chief explains calls to allow Kiev to strike Russia with situation near Kharkov
Jens Stoltenberg noted that 99% of weapons are supplied to Kiev by NATO countries
Read more
US wants to open second front against Russia in Georgia — expert
Dmitry Suslov emphasized that the US is "frankly making it clear that it is ready to throw Georgia, its sovereignty and its survival into the furnace of this geopolitical struggle against Russia"
Read more
Russia-Azerbaijan ties serve as model for other states — Azerbaijan’s senior MP
According to Samad Seyidov, Azerbaijani-Russian relations are based on mutual respect and interests of both states and comply with international rules and standards of behavior, which is what the international community lacks these days
Read more
EU imposes sanctions on Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service, 19 individuals
These people are banned from entering the European Union and their assets in the European Union, should they have any, will be frozen
Read more
Ukraine to face overwhelming defeat unless diplomatic solution found — Hersh
The journalist noted that he is aware that, in the past few weeks, several Ukrainian brigades told their command that "they will no longer participate in what would be a suicidal offensive against a better trained and better equipped Russian force"
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Russia plans to expand anti-terrorism cooperation with Taliban — diplomat
According to Zamir Kabulov, the Afghan authorities are sparing no effort "bearing in mind the actual potential to suppress and eliminate Islamic State, which has entrenched in Afghanistan"
Read more
Russian forces liberate Berestovoye community in Kharkov region — top brass
Russia’s battlegroup West liberated the settlement of Berestovoye in the Kharkov region as a result of active operations
Read more
One more Ukrainian drone shot down over Belgorod Region — defense ministry
Kiev attempted attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle was thwarted, it said
Read more
Transition to payments in national currencies critical, Putin says
The share of the ruble in bilateral commercial transactions reached 58% as of the end of the last year and continues growing, the Russian leader added
Read more
New Turkish constitution must be adopted, president says
Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again voiced the initiative to adopt a new constitution on the "island of democracy and freedom" in the Sea of Marmara near Istanbul
Read more
EU foreign ministers discuss allowing Ukraine to use NATO weapons for strikes into Russia
According to Josep Borrell, the foreign ministers also discussed the provision of more air defense systems
Read more
North Korean missile disintegrates into fragments over Yellow Sea — news agency
The media earlier showed footage of a bright flash in the sky resembling an explosion
Read more
BRICS to create alternative to SWIFT — expert
BRICS is exactly the association that can assume responsibility for mitigating almost any consequences of the global crisis, Andrey Margolin added
Read more
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on IDF strike at Rafah on May 28
Late on May 26, the Israeli military carried out a strike at Rafah, at least 40 people were killed
Read more
NATO to 'institutionalize' arms support for Kiev at US summit — secretary general
"Ad hoc, short-term, voluntary announcements are good, but in the long term we need more predictable, stronger support for Ukraine," Jens Stoltenberg emphasized
Read more
Madrid doesn’t want to let Kiev use NATO weapons to hit targets in Russia — PM
Earlier, Pedro Sanchez held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Taliban confirms participation in SPIEF — senior Russian diplomat
Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov expects that the Taliban movement and the accompanying Afghan business people will agree with Russian and other foreign partners on establishing cooperation
Read more
Over 70 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in battle for Berestovoye
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on May 26 that Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the community of Berestovoye
Read more
'Progress MS-25' to leave ISS to free up space for new cargo spacecraft
The Progress MS-25 will be replaced by the Progress MS-27, scheduled for launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on May 30
Read more
Bank of Russia sells foreign currency worth $70 mln with settlements on May 27
The daily volume of operations this year is determined on the basis of regular fiscal rule-based operations to buy/sell foreign currency as announced by the Ministry of Finance on the third business day of each month adjusted for the balance of a number of values
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminates up to 130 enemy troops in 24 hours — spokesman
Alexander Gordeyev said that the battlegroup eliminated as well M777 and M198 howitzers, 5 automobile vehicles and 4 fixed-wing drones
Read more
Russian heavy flamethrower crew destroys two Ukrainian strongholds in Kharkov Region
According to the commander, Ukraine has been pulling up reserves for a counteroffensive over several days
Read more
Agreements amounting to $5 bln prepared at Russia-Uzbekistan regions council meeting
The parties supported plans of creating new industrial zones to promote cooperation projects and highlighted expansion of cooperation in agriculture as a priority area, the press service of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said
Read more
US on brink of severe economic crisis — VTB CEO
The world is in a state of flux now, Andrey Kostin noted
Read more
Russia-Japanese cooperation agreement on elimination of Russia nuke arms terminated
The agreement is geared to help Russia safely eliminate its nuclear stockpiles that are to be reduced under bilateral or multilateral agreements, as well as its unilateral decisions
Read more
Three European countries recognize Palestine, Israel recalls envoys, issues stern warning
143 out of 193 UN member nations, including Russia, had recognized Palestine
Read more
Borrell reacts to call to arrest Israeli PM
"All states that have ratified the ICC statutes are bound to execute the Court’s decisions," the top EU diplomat said
Read more
Ukraine’s Syrsky approves admission of French instructors to military training centers
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s armed forces expressed hope that Kiev's other Western partners would join Paris' initiative
Read more
Russia, Uzbekistan discussing increase of gas, electricity supplies
Volumes are the matter for negotiations, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev said
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area where the enemy lost roughly 405 troops and a British-made howitzer over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Georgian mercenaries garrisoned in residential sector of Konstantinovka — underground
They make no secret of their presence, a representative of the pro-Russian underground organization Dozor said
Read more
Biden forgets USSR’s role in defeating Nazism due to revisionism syndrome — statement
The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the US President's speech, in which he noted the US’ exceptional role in the victory over the Third Reich while omitting the role of other countries
Read more
Ukraine strikes Lugansk with cluster munitions — LPR head
The strike caused a fire, Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Lugansk People’s Republic, said
Read more
Latvia’s leader sees 'no reason' to prevent Ukrainian attacks on Russia
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed that allies reconsider the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to strike military targets on Russian soil using Western weapons
Read more
Defense firm delivers new batch of light mortars to Russian troops
"This makes it possible to outfit infantry units, in particular, mountain rifle formations with these mortars," the press office said
Read more
Factchecking function appears in Telegram code
It follows from the source code that agencies dealing with factchecking can make relevant clarifications in the social network
Read more
Russian innovations being tested on battlefield, bringing victory closer — Medvedev
"Scientists offer unique ideas and solutions that lay the basis for developing breakthrough weapons," Russia’s Security Council deputy chairman said
Read more
Paris could send no more than 200 military instructors to Ukraine — French journalist
However, Christelle Neant reminded that Ukraine had repeatedly announced receiving certain weapons, but other countries then published denials
Read more
Australia calls on Israel to immediately stop operation in Rafah — Foreign Ministry
The Israeli military carried out a strike at Rafah on May 26, at least eight missiles hit the tent camp in the Tell al Sultan area
Read more
Russian diplomat tells how many foreign mercenaries were eliminated in Ukraine
"France, the Baltic countries and Poland are especially zealous when it comes to the potential deployment of national contingents to Ukraine," Konstantin Gavrilov said
Read more
Drone fragments fall down on single-family house in Moscow Region, no one hurt
An air defense system shot down a drone in Balashikha’s Kuchino district
Read more
Press review: Israel vows to press on in Gaza and EU cracks down on Russian media
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 27th
Read more
IDF dismantles 800-meter long Hamas tunnel in central Gaza
"The route was used by the Hamas terrorist organization and ran near the area of the Central Gaza Strip Corridor where the IDF troops are operating," the Israel Defense Forces reported
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Construction of small nuclear plant in Uzbekistan to start this summer
The project stipulates construction of the small nuclear plant with the 330 MW capacity with six reactors of 55 MW each
Read more
Death toll of new IDF strike at refugee camp near Rafah grows to seven
The Al Mayadeen TV channel reports that people seek to leave this area due to continued bombardments
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
Parliament speaker exposes behind-the-scenes push to get Georgia to send troops to Ukraine
Shalva Papuashvili emphasized that no NATO country had officially sent its military to Ukraine and it was not clear why Georgia was being asked to do this
Read more
EU sanctions come as attempt to punish Russia for its independent policy — Russian envoy
The European Union on May 27 imposed sanctions on Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service and on 19 investigators, prosecutors and judges involved in the cases of Alexey Navalny, Memorial co-chairman Oleg Orlov, artist Sasha Skolichenko and other prisoners
Read more
Hungary won’t support 14th package of anti-Russia sanctions in present form — Szijjarto
"As currently worded it fully contradicts Hungary’s economic interests and it would most likely threaten Hungary’s energy security," the Hungarian minister said
Read more
Ukraine’s losses near Berestovoye in Kharkov Region exceed 1,500 soldiers - MP
After liberating Berestovoye, units of the Battlegroups North and West surround settlements where "nationalists have strongholds.", lawmaker Viktor Volodatsky said
Read more
End of Zelensky's presidential term makes him 'nobody' to Ukrainian troops — politician
The expiration of Zelensky’s authority as president and supreme commander-in-chief also means that current mobilization in Ukraine is also illegal, Viktor Medvedchuk went on to say
Read more
Russian aerospace forces strike terrorists base in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate
Yury Popov also said that during the day, two shelling attacks on positions of government forces from positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra and Islamic Party of Turkestan were reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Import duty on wines from NATO to become prohibitive if approved — customs
"Paying the duty and then carrying on with business, from an economic point of view, is possible only for very high-margin products," an official noted
Read more
Russia close to establishing full-fledged relations with Taliban — official
Dmitry Medvedev accused the US authorities of supporting terrorists and waging a hybrid war against Russia
Read more
Biden seeks war with Russia to boost approval rating, US journalist opines
In late April, Joe Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Read more
Russian tech firm develops new base plate for mortars to increase accuracy of fire
The base plate absorbs the recoil effect of a shot and keeps the weapon stable
Read more
NATO raises degree of escalation, goes too far in military rhetoric — Kremlin
"This is the reality that we will have to confront further on," Dmitry Peskov underlined
Read more
Russian Guardsmen uncover Ukrainian arms cache with over 100,000 munitions in LPR
The arms cache also stored more than 600 artillery shells and engineer explosive items, eight anti-tank missiles, over 100 grenade launcher projectiles
Read more
Forum on Ukraine in Switzerland has no prospects, Russian diplomat tells Turkish envoy
The Russian side emphasized that it was "counter-productive and futile to hold a pseudo peace conference in Switzerland on June 15-16 based on the unacceptable and ultimatum-like ‘Zelensky formula’
Read more
Russia in talks with Uzbekistan on rearming republic’s air defense forces — defense agency
Earlier, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree that stipulated establishing a state commission by March 2024 on equipping the republic’s armed forces
Read more
Biden again makes offensive speech against Putin
American leader called russian president "a brutal tyrant"
Read more
Arab countries may join North - South corridor project — expert
According to Andrey Belyaninov, this project has the opportunity of being expanded to Arab world nations and to Africa
Read more
UK to relieve destroyer helping repel Houthi attacks in Red Sea
HMS Diamond started carrying out combat missions in the region at the end of 2023
Read more
Russian troops blocking Starlink service in Ukraine — NYT
It is reported that Starlink satellite internet service has been critical to the Ukrainian military since the start of Russia’s special military operation
Read more
Hikvision not leaving Russian market — source
The Chinese company holds up to a half of the market in Russia
Read more
Scenario with NATO troops in Ukraine cannot be ruled out, says Russian diplomat
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, against the backdrop of Kiev's military failures and the advance of the Russian Armed Forces, NATO states are increasingly realizing the impossibility of inflicting a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia
Read more
Uzbekistan, Russia sign agreements on new projects worth over $20 bln
The portfolio of joint projects between the two countries has reached $45 bln
Read more
Relations with Russia are really important for Israel — Ambassador to Moscow
Dialogue between Israel and Russia is important, including on those topics where the parties "absolutely disagree," Simona Halperin said
Read more
Russia, Uzbekistan to continue defense cooperation — statement
Both sides also stressed the importance of further strengthening interaction between competent agencies in countering present-day challenges and threats
Read more
Pakistani Minister of Trade to visit Iran to discuss intergovernmental agreements — report
According to the Business Recorder, such instructions have been approved by Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif
Read more
Biden dishonors all Russians by insinuations against Putin — Russian Ambassador
"Such behavior is unacceptable for any responsible politician," Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russia to build two power plants at Uzbekistan’s lakes — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the facilities "will help to level the energy balance of the country and support continuous operation of the entire energy system of Uzbekistan"
Read more
NATO Parliamentary Assembly supports allowing Ukraine to attack Russia with bloc's weapons
The spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is attended by about 400 parliamentarians from NATO countries and 25 partner countries of the organization
Read more
Russia to respond to Poland's restrictions on diplomats' movement — MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that Russia will take "retaliatory measures that will make the Polish top brass, which is choking on Russophobia, regret the anti-Russian steps taken"
Read more
Kremlin sees controversy between NATO’s call to attack Russia, non-involvement in conflict
Earlier, the NATO chief proposed that allies reconsider the issue of whether Ukraine should be allowed to attack military targets on Russian soil using Western weapons
Read more
Belgium to send 30 F-16s to Ukraine before 2028 — top diplomat
Hadja Lahbib said that Belgium had already set up a 1.7 bln euro fund for direct weapons supplies to Ukraine
Read more
Saboteurs’ attempts to infiltrate Russia to be met with brutal rebuff — Putin
"Largely due to the resolve of the border security troops, numerous attempts to break into the Russian territory by mercenaries, traitors and enemy sabotage groups have been thwarted," the head of state said in his video address, dedicated to the Day of the Border Security troops
Read more
First court hearing on case of US citizen arrested in Vladivostok to take place on June 6
Gordon Black is accused of theft and threat of murder
Read more
West in disarray as Moscow seizes initiative in Ukraine, says Russian intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, after a year and a half of "droning on about Russia’s so-called strategic defeat on the battlefield," Western politicians find themselves in a much different position today
Read more
Putin to speak at SPIEF on June 7 — party leader
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 5-8, 2024
Read more
Many Western companies backtrack on their Russia exit plans — newspaper
"Many European companies have found themselves really between a rock and a hard place," one executive working with western companies in the country was quoted as saying
Read more
Biden deliberately distorting facts of WWII — senior Russian official
"Millions of our citizens who fell at the hands of fascists are behind us," Dmitry Medvedev emphasized
Read more
Rosatom plans building large nuclear plant in Uzbekistan
On May 27, Russia and Uzbekistan signed documents of building a small-capacity nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Read more
Utility service buildings damaged in shelling of Energodar — mayor
Two civilians were injured
Read more
Russia-Uzbekistan relations dynamically develop on principles of equality — Putin
According to the Russian leader, all current issues of bilateral relations are under constant personal control
Read more
Russian forces advance near DPR's Staromayorskoye, Urozhaynoye — politician
It was reported earlier that Russian army controlled the heights west of these communities
Read more
Top Russian senator may soon pay official visit to Ethiopia
Valentina Matviyenko congratulated Agegnehu Teshager on the national holiday and wished him success "in responsible state activities" and the people of Ethiopia stability, harmony and peace
Read more
EU foreign ministers adopt new sanctions regime against Russia — DPA
Around 20 persons and organizations will be put on the sanctions list as the first step within the new regime, sources told the agency
Read more
European countries not at war with Russia — Macron
The French President said EU countries plan to continue providing assistance to Ukraine for as long as it takes
Read more
Netailovo crucial to control of strategic road to Pokrovsk — adviser to DPR’s head
In addition, control of Netailovo will increase pressure on the Ukrainian forces near Karlovka
Read more
At least seven civilians killed in Israeli strike on Rafah — TV
According to the Al Mayadeen television channel, six more people were wounded
Read more
Belarus, Russia start joint air force, air defense exercises in Belarus — ministry
According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the exercise will rehearse missions "to protect government and military facilities from airstrikes"
Read more
Envoy reveals number of children killed, injured in shelling of Russia’s frontline regions
"A total of 125 children have fallen victim since the beginning of the year," Rodion Miroshnik stressed
Read more
Moscow’s airports operating routinely
Temporary restrictions were imposed at the Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports from 5:46 p.m. GMT to 6:20 p.m. GMT on May 27
Read more
Iran increases its stocks of 60% enriched uranium — agency
Iran's stock grew by 20.6 kg over the quarter to 142.1 kg
Read more
Russian ministries propose to Putin to remove Taliban from terrorist list — envoy
According to Zamir Kabulov, the Taliban government has come a long way towards being recognized since it came to power in Afghanistan in 2021
Read more