'Everyone got what they wanted' in Assange release deal, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Everyone got what they wanted in the deal on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's release from a British prison, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This was a court deal. Everyone got what they wanted. There is nothing to add and nothing to comment on," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on the outcome of the Assange case.

WikiLeaks reported earlier that its founder had been released from Britain's Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since 2019, and left the UK by plane.

As part of a deal with US prosecutors, Assange previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge for publishing US military secrets. He was sentenced to the time he had served at a British prison.

In 2019, Assange was placed in Belmarsh prison after being removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London. For more than five years, Washington kept trying to ensure the extradition of the WikiLeaks founder from Britain to the United States, where he was accused of crimes related to the largest case of disclosure of classified information in American history.